Elkins PD internal review: no discipline for officers involved in March shooting and subsequent arrest

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department has released the results of an internal review following the shooting of a city police officer and the subsequent arrest of the man who police said shot the officer.

“After examining all available information, the actions of the officers involved have been found to be reasonable given the circumstances,” said Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett. “It is my conclusion that no disciplinary actions are warranted.”

Elkins PD Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre

On March 26, Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre was shot twice with a .22 rifle by Jerry Isner, Elkins police said. Sayre was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and returned home to Elkins the next day.

During the incident, officers used a Taser in an attempt to subdue Isner. Shortly after the incident, a video recorded by bystanders surfaced on social media, which caused some people to call into question the use of force by the officer who arrested Isner. There were also questions as to why officers did not return fire at Isner. Several days later, Bennett issued a statement that any use of force by officers, in this case, the Taser, automatically triggered an internal review.

Video footage, witness and officer statements, 911 call logs and other evidence were analyzed as part of the internal review, which is standard procedure after any use of force by an EPD officer, city officials said.

“Officers ordered Isner to stop and put the rifle on the ground,” said Bennett. “When Isner did not comply with these commands, officers deployed a [T]aser in an attempt to control him. Isner subsequently opened fire, striking Senior Patrolman Daniel Sayre twice. Officers were unable to return fire due to the proximity of bystanders. No law enforcement officers discharged firearms during this incident,” Bennett said.

Jerry Isner

Sayre’s injuries to his arm and leg were not life threatening, but he will require additional surgery and physical therapy that will prevent him from returning to active duty for about four months, Elkins officials said.

Isner remains in Tygart Valley Regional Jail, with bail set at $250,000.

Matraca Watson & Jeremy Watson

Following the incident, Jeremy Watson and Matraca Watson were arrested and charged with providing false information and obstructing an officer, related to the aforementioned video that was posted on social media. The pair is no longer listed as being in jail.

You can find a full timeline of events related to this incident here.