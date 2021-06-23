Elkins police continue drug investigation efforts after city’s largest bust

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins officials continue to investigate after arresting three people in the city’s biggest meth bust to date.

On Monday, officers arrested Eric Armstrong, 38; Krystal Dellagatta, 30 and Roger Ware, 43, and seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officers with the Elkins Police Department said Wednesday they were glad to have taken those drugs off the streets.

Elkins Police Lieutenant Ron Belt said the arrests were a direct result of the department’s efforts to be out in the community.

Even with that work, Belt said help from the community goes a long way to making other arrests possible.

“If you see stuff, call us, let us know. We can’t be everywhere at all times, and citizens are a big help,” said Belt. The department’s number is 304-636-0678

The drugs recovered in that bust had an estimated value of more than $80,000.