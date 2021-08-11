Elkins Police discover marijuana grow

ELKINS, W.Va. – Acting on an anonymous tip, Elkins Police Department officers located and seized 15 marijuana plants near Wilson Lane Wednesday.

After receiving the tip, several Elkins officers responded to a wooded area south of Wilson Lane, officials said. The officers searched the area and discovered a plot where 15 marijuana plants were being grown, according to a news release. Officers also found gardening tools apparently stored nearby by the grower, the release said.

Officers used the tools to remove the plants and transported them to the EPD station for later transfer to and destruction by the West Virginia State Police, according to officials.

No suspects have been identified yet.

This is the second large marijuana-cultivation operation disrupted by EPD inside Elkins city limits since 2012, the news release said.