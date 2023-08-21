ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins Police Department is warning people to keep their vehicles locked after multiple thefts have been reported around the city.

According to a Facebook post from Elkins City Hall, items have been stolen from multiple unlocked cars, but no vehicles have been broken into. The Elkins Police Department has issued a theft advisory that recommends residents and visitors:

Keep their vehicles locked, even in their own driveway

Do not leave valuables in their vehicle

Place all bags and items out of sight/in the trunk

One victim said that the theft from her vehicle happened early in the morning between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. The post did not say whether any of the thefts have been captured on camera.