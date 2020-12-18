Elkins Police: Woman arrested after trying to drown child

ELKINS, W.Va. – Friday afternoon, Elkins Police Department officers were called to the alley between S. Davis Avenue and S. Railroad Avenue for a report of a woman attempting to drown a child in a water puddle.

Before officers got there, bystanders and City of Elkins sanitation employees were able to pull the suspect off the child and get the child to safety, according to a statement from Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett.

The child was taken to Davis Medical Center by police officers. There is no word on the child’s condition.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, Catherine Briggs, 20, near the scene of the incident.

Briggs is charged with one count of child abuse creating serious injury or death. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Her mugshot had not yet been posted when this article was written.

This incident is still under investigation and more charges are likely, Bennett said.