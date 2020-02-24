Elkins woman arrested on drug charge; tells police dealing drugs is “all she knows how to do”

ELKINS, W.Va. – A woman who was arrested on a drug charge in Elkins told officers she had been dealing drugs since she was 13 and that it was “all she knows how to do,” after she was detained by police.

On February 24, officers with the Elkins Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an ineligible license plate, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they made contact with the driver of the vehicle and asked her if there was anything in the vehicle they should know about, and she responded that she “didn’t think so.”

Kelly Becker

Police said that as they asked that question to the driver, the backseat passenger, Kelly Becker, 40, of Elkins, began to become nervous and shuffle in her seat. Police said they were aware that Becker had a warrant issued for her arrest on February 4. Officers said they then asked Becker to step out of the vehicle, where she was detained.

The complaint stated officers searched Becker and found her to be in possession of a cigarette pack with a small plastic baggie which contained a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine. Officers also located a bag that was laying next to where Becker was sitting in the vehicle. Officer said the bag contained a digital scale with white residue consistent with methamphetamine, multiple clear empty plastic baggies and a black-zippered bag.

Officers said that bag contained two individual bags of a green-leafy substance believed to be marijuana, three baggies containing a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine and two baggies containing 15 blue and white pills that were identified as Alprazolam and Clonazepam.

The complaint stated that while Becker was being processed, she stated that “she had been using and dealing drugs since she was 13 and now, she’s 40,” and “that’s all she knows how to do.”

Becker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Becker was also arrested for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on December 5, 2019.