ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman allegedly hid from officers when they knocked on the door of an Elkins home and then admitted that she was selling heroin.

On Aug. 27, officers with the Elkins Police Department, working with other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant on a residence in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint.

Beth Gump

When officers knocked on the door, Beth Gump, 43, of Elkins, looked out of a window of the residence, “observed that there were officers outside and proceeded to run within the residence” before officers “forced entry into the residence,” officers said.

Officers came into contact with Gump in the residence and she was “ordered onto the ground as officers proceeded to clear the residence,” and after Gump was placed into restraints, officers searched the home, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers located presumed methamphetamine, presumed marijuana, presumed heroin, and a set of digital scales; Gump stated that a person whose nickname was “Z” “had given her suspected heroin due to her not having any money,” officers said.

At that point, Gump told officers “she had been selling the heroin,” and then gave the quantities and amounts she had sold the substances for, according to the complaint.

Gump has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.