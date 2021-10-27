Elkins woman faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has admitted to a federal methamphetamine charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Patricia Mahoney

In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, Patricia Mahoney, 52 of Elkins, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Distribution of at Least Five Grams of Methamphetamine.” Mahoney admitted to selling at least five grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Randolph County.

Mahoney faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5 million.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Mahoney.

She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.