Elkins woman facing drug charge in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has been arrested after deputies said they located approximately an ounce of methamphetamine in a chip bag during a traffic stop in Weston.

Shannon Smith

On Tuesday, December 3, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department assisted West Virginia State Police with a vehicle search on Highway 33 East and Hospital Way in Weston, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies stated Shannon Smith, 38, of Buckhannon, was the rear passenger in the vehicle.

Deputies said a search of the vehicle was conducted due to the driver admitting to possessing methamphetamine and that methamphetamine was in the vehicle. Deputies then searched the area of the vehicle where Smith had been seated and discovered approximately an ounce of methamphetamine inside a Lay’s potato chip bag, according to the complaint.

Deputies said Smith was then placed into custody, and stated that she placed the methamphetamine inside of the chip bag in a “state of panic.”

Smith has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, according to court documents. She is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $25,012.