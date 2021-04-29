Elkins woman gets more than 8 year federal prison sentence on meth charge

Melissa Slayton

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Melissa Slayton

Melissa Slayton, 36 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More Than Five Grams of Methamphetamine” in October 2020. She admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” in November 2019 in Randolph County.

Slayton was arrested with two other people, in December 2019, after police found drugs, guns and cash in a home with children present. At the time, Slayton told officers “I only do meth when [he, the child] is asleep.”

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh handed down the more than eight year sentence on Thursday.

Slayton is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

