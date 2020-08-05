Elkins woman gets probation on federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation for running a drug house, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Julie Ann Cutright, 34 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises” in May 2019. Cutright admitted to maintaining a home at 113 Riverview Drive in Elkins that was used for distributing methamphetamine, from October 2017 to November 2017.

Cutright was one of five Randolph County residents who were indicted on federal drug charges in March 2019.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison Drug &Violent Crime Task Force, the West Virginia State Police, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Police Department, and the Weston Police Department investigated the case.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Cutright.