Elkins woman pleads guilty to federal meth and gun charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has admitted to methamphetamine distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Courtney Zirkle, 36 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Zirkle admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2019 in Randolph County. Zirkle, who is prohibited from having a firearm, also admitted to having a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Zirkle faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for the drug count and faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Zirkle’s plea hearing.