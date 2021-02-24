Elkins woman sentenced to more than 3 years on federal meth and gun charges

Courtney Zirkle

ELKINS, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh has sentenced a Randolph County woman to 41 months of in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Courtney Zirkle

Courtney Zirkle, 37 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” in August 2020. Zirkle admitted to having methamphetamine in January 2019 in Randolph County. Zirkle, who is prohibited from having a firearm, also admitted to having a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Zirkle is being held in the Northern Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

