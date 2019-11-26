Ellamore VFD Chief Jamie Pugh charged after allegedly starting fire at abandoned house in March 30 incident

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A West Virginia Volunteer Fire Department chief has been charged after allegedly setting fire to an abandoned property in an incident on March 30.

Officers with the Division of Natural Resources say that on March 30, Jamie Pugh, then 41, of Buckhannon, and the chief of Ellamore’s volunteer fire department, set fire to land and property belonging to someone else on Little Sand Run Road, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint also alleged that Pugh drove up and down Little Sand Run Road in his red Dodge Durango, then stopped and exited his vehicle, which began to smoke, officers said.

Between the dates of March 30 and Nov. 13, Pugh called Forestry officers and admit that he had seen the video of the fire, and that it was his truck in the video, according to the complaint.

However, Pugh said the reason he turned around was that there were kids playing by the abandoned house — the one which caught on fire — and he heard a loud boom, officers said.

Later, Pugh recanted the story about the kids and the boom, stating that he started the fire with a lighter, according to the complaint.

He is charged with “setting fire to the lands of another.”