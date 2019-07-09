1 person dead following shooting in Ritchie County

UPDATE (7/9/19 5:03 p.m.):

PENNSBORO, W.Va. – The Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in a deadly shooting July 9 at Ace Home Center in Pennsboro.

According to a press release, there had been a longstanding dispute between Ace Home Center employee Johnny Gregg, 66, of St. Marys, and customer Brian Cronin, 59, of St. Marys.

Gunfire erupted when Cronin confronted Gregg, according to a press release. Cronin was fatally shot while he was inside his vehicle in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and it involves the sheriff’s office, West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police.

The sheriff’s office said there is no active threat at Ace Home Center, and all parties involved have been identified.

Cronin’s body has been transferred to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston.

UPDATE (7/9/19 4:05 p.m.):

Ritchie County Sheriff Terry Snodgrass said the incident started when a customer and an employee had a dispute Tuesday morning. During this dispute, gunshots were fired, and a man was killed, according to Snodgrass. Snodgrass did not state which person was killed in the incident.

One man is dead following a fatal shooting in Ritchie County on Tuesday, according to West Virginia State Police.

State police and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at 10:18 a.m. at Ace Hardware on Mountaineer Drive in Pennsboro after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Ace Hardware on Mountaineer Drive in Pennsboro, where the shooting took place.

Troopers confirmed that one man is dead following the shooting, but no further information on that person’s identity is available at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, according to State Police.

Towing and recovery removing pick-up-truck from the scene of the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Deputies said there was a dispute between two men outside the Ace Hardware, which led to one of the men being shot while in his vehicle. The shooter is currently being questioned by law enforcement, but there are no charges against him at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you the latest.