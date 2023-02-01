CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WBOY) — An ex-offensive guard for West Virginia University Football, and current Philadelphia Eagle, has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping in an Ohio court, according to our affiliate in the Columbus area.

Joshua Sills, 25, of Sarahsville, Ohio was indicted by a Guernsey County jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping in an incident from December 2019, when he was still a Mountaineer.

West Virginia offensive lineman Josh Sills (73) during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

Sills allegedly engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with a woman that he was holding against her will, according to court records. He is listed to appear in Guernsey County Pleas court on Feb. 16.

Sills was named to two All-Big XII Conference First teams at WVU before he transferred to Oklahoma State in 2020. He graduated in 2021 and was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

The Eagles have Sills listed as a backup right guard for his rookie season, he only played one regular season game in the NFL against the Arizona Cardinals. Philadelphia has not yet returned requests for comments.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills,” the Eagles said in a statement to ESPN. “We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the Eagles’ statement.