Extradition hearing held in Lewis County for New York murder suspect

WESTON, W.Va. – An extradition hearing was held Tuesday morning, in Lewis County Circuit Court, for a New York man accused of killing and dismembering his girlfriend in the Rochester area.

Seth Larson, 40, appeared by video from the Central Regional Jail, waiving his extradition.

Larson was picked up, last week in Weston, after he was admitted to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is wanted in connection with the homicide of Lisa Shuler.

Lisa Shuler

Officials from New York have 15 days to pick him up.

No bail was set for Larson, leaving him in the jail.

A status hearing was set, in Lewis County, for July 8, in case something falls through on the New York end.