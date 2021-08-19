Fairmont couple charged after admitting to ‘using methamphetamine while caring for a child’ in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County couple has been charged with neglect after admitting to “using methamphetamine while caring for a child” in Fairmont.

Elizabeth Ware

On Aug. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department assisted child protective services workers with a referral at a residence on Grafton Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Daniel Bryne

When deputies arrived, they “could smell the distinct odor of burnt marijuana” from inside the residence and made contact with Desiree Ware, 40; and Daniel Byrne, 48, both of Fairmont, deputies said.

Also in the residence was a 2-year-old child, and both Byrne and Ware stated “that they had used methamphetamine while caring for the child,” according to the complaint.

During a search of the residence deputies found “numerous drug items,” and “a firearm within reach and accessible to the juvenile,” deputies said. A check of Byrne’s record showed that he had multiple felony convictions, including drug convictions, which prohibit him from having guns.

Byrne and Ware have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. Byrne is also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,012 bond.