Fairmont couple charged after leaving 11-month-old and 23-month-old children alone in residence ‘for an extended period of time,’ officers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont couple has been charged after leaving an 11-month-old and 23-month-old alone in a residence “for an extended period of time,” officers said.

Derrick Robinson

On Aug. 16, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a call of a domestic altercation taking place at 200 Jackson St. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke with Niquea Pryer, 20; and Derrick Robinson, 27, both of Fairmont, who stated that they were involved in an altercation while at their residence at 229 Watson Ave. in Fairmont and had left the residence to report it, officers said.

Niquea Pryer

Officers learned that “Robinson and his wife [Pryer] left the residence and walked to the Magistrate Court building,” and during that time, they left 11-month-old and 23-month-old “children unattended in the residence without any guardian,” according to the complaint.

Later, “the children were located alone in the residence,” and were “on an elevated bed with the front door of the residence completely open,” officers said.

The children “both had soiled diapers,” according to the complaint.

Robinson and Pryer have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.