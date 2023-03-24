FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont homicide suspect Zeighshawn Meade and his alleged juvenile accomplice were found in part because a Nike shoe was left at the scene, court records reveal.

According to the criminal complaint against Meade—who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Clayton Peck, of Frostburg, Maryland in the head, killing him—Peck came to West Virginia “in order to conduct a drug transaction,” and it was during the transaction that “Meade and a juvenile associate mortally wounded the victim by shooting him the head with a handgun.”

Zeighshawn Meade

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Thursday at the Fairmont Hills Apartment on Cleveland Avenue. Officers who responded to the scene found Peck dead with a single gunshot wound to the head, a 9 mm bullet casing, and a single black and white Nike shoe, according to the complaint.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, who provided a description of Meade and his juvenile accomplice, the complaint said. They then obtained a search warrant of Meade’s residence and found a shoebox of the same brand and size of shoe that was found at the scene of the crime, the complaint said.

Meade is charged with first degree murder and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on no bond. The name of the juvenile accomplice has not been released.

Leo Ginty

The Fairmont Police Department also announced the arrest of Leo Ginty, 18, of Frostburg, Thursday evening, saying he traveled from Maryland to Fairmont with Peck and that he was found driving the suspect vehicle on Cleveland Avenue right after the shooting.

According to the criminal complaint against Ginty, he was charged with possession with intent to distribute after more than one pound of marijuana was found in the vehicle that he and Peck took to Fairmont. Ginty traveled “at the request of the other male, to assist him with the sale of marijuana,” the complaint alleges.