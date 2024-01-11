FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont teen has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman against her will, assaulting her and threatening to kill both her and her cat.

On Jan. 10, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to an altercation on Merchant Street in Fairmont and learned that the victim had run “down the street” after a physical altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

William Thompson

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated that she had been with William Thompson, 18, of Fairmont, and when he “became angry at her for touching her phone,” officers said. The victim told law enforcement that she “was attempting to connect her iPhone to another device to play music.”

She said after that, Thompson “became physically aggressive,” and when she asked to go to the bathroom, Thompson “told her she could not because she was going to call someone while she was in there,” according to the complaint.

During the time Thompson kept the victim, he “pressed her up against the couch” and “grabbed her by the throat,” and she “began to hit him and the wall to escape,” officers said.

While the victim was attempting escape, Thompson stabbed her in the neck with a car key and said “multiple times that he would kill the victim,” according to the complaint.

Thompson also allegedly told the victim he was going to kill her cat, made her get in a car, and physically assaulted her while he was driving and she was attempting to escape.

Eventually, when Thompson drove the victim to Merchant Street, he told her get out of the car and to “call her dad because he was going to kill her,” according to the complaint.

After escaping from the vehicle, the victim said she “went to the first house she could find where she called the police,” according to the complaint.

Thompson has been charged with kidnapping and strangulation. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.