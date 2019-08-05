Fairmont man accused of growing marijuana in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been accused of growing marijuana after troopers said they performed an aerial sweep and found his grow site.

On Aug. 1, troopers with the West Virginia State Police conducted and aerial search of Purdie’s Run Road for about a mile on the left side of the roadway, according to a criminal complaint.

David Scales

During the search, troopers said they found multiple marijuana plants growing in a dog kennel, and troopers were dispatched on ground to the location.

When the troopers approached, two males fled, but another male, David Scales, 37, of Fairmont, was found in the residence and charged.

Scales is charged with cultivation of marijuana. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.