Fairmont man accused of sexual assaulting young girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing sexual assault charges after a sheriff’s deputies received a complaint that he had assaulted a young girl.

Michael Anderson

On November 29, Marion County sheriff’s deputies received the complaint from staff at United Hospital Center, in Bridgeport.

When deputies arrived, they found out that the adolescent girl told he mother that Michael Anderson, 34 of Fairmont, had sexually assaulted her on 20-30 occasions, according to Anderson’s criminal complaint.

The deputy’s investigation was supported by both forensic interviews and witness statements.

Anderson was arrested the next day, November 30. He is charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,012.