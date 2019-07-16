Fairmont man accused of taking photos, sexually abusing minors

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of sexually abusing two juvenile girls who disclosed that he had inappropriately touched them and filmed the events.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on July 11, deputies were informed of a cell phone in the Monongah Police Department’s possession that allegedly contained explicit videos and photo of minors.

Deputies said Monongah Police requested assistance with the case, and after the device was transferred into their custody, they learned it was taken from Robert Bowman, 31, of Fairmont.

Robert Bowman

On July 12, the minors involved in the incident were interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center, and they stated that Bowman had “touched them” while they were at their grandmother’s residence in Monongah, according to the complaint.

One of the girls said Bowman came into the living room where she and another girl were playing doctor with their dolls, deputies said. Bowman asked the two girls, ages 7 and 9, if they wanted to play “doctor for real,” then began undressing one of the juveniles and touched her genitals, according to the complaint.

Bowman then compelled the other girl to undress and began taking photos of her while she was not wearing clothing, according to deputies. After taking pictures of the girl, Bowman began to touch her genitals, as well, deputies said. Bowman also compelled one of the girls to take videos of herself in the bathroom while she wasn’t wearing clothes, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies obtained a search warrant on July 15 to perform a forensic extraction of Bowman’s phone, at which time authorities found three videos depicting one of the girls engaged in sexually explicit acts; 10 sexually explicit photos of both girls; and three photos showing Bowman sexually abusing the girls, according to the complaint.

The investigation also found that the photos and videos originated in and were created by the phone via its camera, and other photos on the phone depict Bowman and match the photo on his DMV identification, deputies said.

Bowman is charged with four counts of first degree sexual abuse; 13 counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct; and 13 counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $500,012.