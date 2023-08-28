CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man has pleaded guilty to a drug charge that involved him selling heroin and fentanyl near a Marion County playground, per a release from the U.S Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Cedric Pierre Young, also known as “Billy,” 32, of Fairmont, sold heroin and fentanyl near the Fifth Street Park playground and the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center. The release said that a search of two properties connected to Young yielded hundreds of grams of fentanyl.

Young currently faces one to 40 years in prison.

The Three Rivers Drug Task Force investigated this case and assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government with U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presiding.