Fairmont man allegedly posted videos threatening CPS workers with a gun

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly posting videos threatening violence against Child Protective Services workers in Marion County with a firearm.

On Dec. 28, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were contacted by workers with Child Protective Services in reference to a domestic violence taking place at a residence with children in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Robert Lose

The CPS worker told officers of “recent videos posted” by Robert Lose, 30, of Fairmont, which showed “Lose advising he was in possession of an AR-15” and that “this firearm had ‘there name on it’,” referring to CPS workers, officers said.

In the comments of that same video, Lose “responded to another user and advised ‘I told them I was going to blow them away’,” once again referring to CPS workers, according to the complaint.

Officers checked Lose’s social media which showed him in possession of a semi-automatic rifle on Aug. 30, and due to Lose’s criminal history from previous felony convictions for forgery and domestic battery, Lose is prohibited from possessing a firearm, officers said.

Several other videos made by Lose are “directed at CPS,” and they are “inciting or producing imminent lawless action of a violent nature” and are threats meant to “impede CPS from performing their official duties,” according to the complaint.

Lose has been charged with intimidation against public officers and terroristic threats. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,512 bond.