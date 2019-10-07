Fairmont man arrested after allegedly choking, stabbing roommate

Michael Williams

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is in custody after allegedly choking and then stabbing his roommate.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on October 2, Matthew Williams, 28, of Fairmont, got into a verbal argument with his roommate.

During the argument, officers said Williams grabbed his roommate by her throat, then held her down on the bed by the throat. The woman told officers she went in and out of consciousness as a result of the attack, according to the complaint.

While holding the woman, Williams pulled out a pocket knife, then stabbed her in the arm, officers said.

Williams is charged with strangulation and malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $250,012.