FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly hit a child in the face at his home in Fairmont.

Phillip Grimm

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 15, school staff in Marion County reported that a child had injuries, including a bloody lip and an abrasion on their neck. The complaint said that the child told authorities that the injuries were from Philip Grimm, 48 of Fairmont, hitting them in the mouth.

In a child forensic interview, the juvenile again confirmed that “Grimm had struck [them] in the mouth causing [them] to bleed.” They further indicated that he hit them in the face with his hand “because [they] got in trouble.”

According to the complaint, the child was living in the same residence as Grimm when the strike occurred.

Grimm has been charged with child abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian resulting in injury and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bail.