Fairmont man arrested in Bridgeport after police find marijuana, methamphetamine during routine traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been arrested in Bridgeport after police find marijuana and methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop.

On Feb. 24, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a green 2000 Dodge Caravan for having a loud exhaust on W.Va. Rt. 707 near W.Va. Rt. 279 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Lawrence Vincent

Officers approached the driver, identified as Lawrence Vincent, 46, of Fairmont, and informed him for the reason of the traffic stop, officers said, and found that Vincent’s license had been suspended for “mandatory insurance.”

When officers returned to Vincent’s vehicle to inform him of his license being suspended, they asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and he responded by saying that there was marijuana inside, according to the complaint.

Officers then asked for Vincent to exit the Caravan and performed a search of his person and found a bag containing a green, leafy substance of presumed marijuana in his pocket, officers said.

A K9 unit arrived and performed an open air sniff on Vincent’s Caravan, and it made a positive indication for the presence of substances in the vehicle, according to the complaint, at which point Vincent told officers that there was still an ounce of marijuana in the vehicle.

A search of Vincent’s vehicle found a bag containing a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana, an orange pill bottle with a white crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, as well as $602 in cash, officers said.

The substances were weighed and the methamphetamine was determined to be 24.4 grams, the bag of marijuana in Vincent’s pocket was 8.7 grams and the marijuana in the car was 28.2 grams, according to the complaint.

Vincent is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.