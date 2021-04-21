Fairmont man charged after a police pursuit through three counties

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through multiple counties.

On Apr. 20, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were patrolling the area of I-79 northbound near mile marker 119 when they observed a Ford Escape bearing a registration for a Dodge Ram truck, according to a criminal complaint.

Mason Gross

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the 121 mile marker and approached the vehicle’s driver, Mason Gross, 24, of Fairmont, and observed a “glass smoking device” which was “covered in a white residue” of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

At that point, deputies asked Gross if he had anything in the vehicle, to which he stated “no,” but when deputies told him they had already seen the presumed methamphetamine, Gross stated that there was nothing else in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When deputies told Gross to put the car in park and turn off the engine, he “placed his foot on the gas and took off,” at which point deputies returned to their cruiser and informed dispatch they were in a pursuit, deputies said.

Gross drove his vehicle at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour until he exited the interstate at mile marker 125, at which point the pursuit continued onto Saltwell Road, then the pursuit varied between speeds of 50-80 miles per hour while Gross drove “in the oncoming lane of traffic on turns,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued onto Middletown Road, into Taylor and then Marion counties, eventually “swerv[ing] at two Marion County Deputies traveling in the oncoming lane,” and deputies were able to later deploy stop sticks, which Gross ran over while attempting to pass a vehicle, deputies said.

After running over the stop sticks, Gross’s vehicle hit the truck it was attempting to pass and then rolled “several times before coming to a stop” and deputies were able to remove Gross from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When deputies searched Gross, they found $627 in U.S. currency, as well a bag of presumed methamphetamine, deputies said.

Gross has been charged with reckless fleeing and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.