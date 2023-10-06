CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement has released more information relating to a police chase across Harrison County on Thursday night that ended in a crash.

According to a criminal complaint, on Thursday, Oct. 5 at around 8:34 p.m., an officer with the Anmoore Police Department was patrolling on Rt. 58 near the Black Bear Express when he saw a vehicle driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Malique Nathaniel Walker

The officer said that he then switched on his emergency lights and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Malique Nathaniel Walker, 19, of Fairmont, then accelerated and nearly hit another vehicle before pulling onto the Interstate 79 North onramp, the complaint said.

The officer then turned on his siren and notified headquarters that Walker was fleeing and pursued him onto I-79. Walker briefly continued on I-79 before getting off at the U.S. Route 50 offramp where he ran a red light, narrowly avoiding collision with another vehicle before turning to head west towards Clarksburg, the complaint said.

Officers said that Walker weaved his way in between cars as he continued west, running multiple cars off of the road. At this point, several other cruisers from the Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police joined in the pursuit before Walker made an abrupt turn onto the Chestnut Street exit of Rt. 50, losing several pursuing cruisers.

As Walker began to make his way through the downtown area of Clarksburg, units patrolling the area reported at one point that he was driving the wrong way down West Main Street past the area of Chestnut Street and the Clarksburg GoMart, the complaint said. Multiple units caught up with Walker at this point and chased him onto West Pike Street, past the 12 News building, where he crashed into a boat parked in the parking lot of QuickSplit Details.

Officers said that Walker then fled the vehicle and ran into a nearby yard. Law enforcement gave chase and after a few minutes, members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that he was in custody. Walker was identified by law enforcement and examined by EMS crews at the scene before being transported by State Police to the United Hospital Center to be medically cleared.

Walker has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.