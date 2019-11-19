Fairmont man charged after allegedly selling drugs to task force member

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is facing multiple charges after allegedly selling drugs to a drug task force member.

Marquel Alexander

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 5 Marquel Alexander, 20, of Fairmont, delivered “a quantity of heroin” to a confidential informant working with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force for cash.

In another complaint, officers with the task force said they executed a search warrant on Alexander’s apartment at 1001 Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

In that search, task force officers said they found a loaded firearm on top of the kitchen cabinet near the only entrance of the apartment. There were two residents in the apartment at the time, and they denied ownership of the weapon, according to the complaint.

With his previous felonies and current pending charge, Alexander is considered ineligible to own a firearm, officers said.

Alexander is charged with two counts of delivery of heroin and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $600,012 bond.