GYPSY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Marion County man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man during a burglary in Harrison County.

Crayton Elza

On Jan. 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on First Street in Gypsy for a call of a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies learned that the victim had been shot by “a revolver,” by Crayton Elza, 28, of Fairmont, who had broken into the residence, deputies said.

Once deputies arrived, they met with the victim who had a gunshot wound, secured the scene, and requested EMS to transport the victim and that deputies had located Elza in the Gypsy area, according to the complaint.

After taking Elza into custody and performing a gunshot residue kit, deputies photographed the crime scene, collected surveillance footage, interviewed victims and witnesses and spoke with Elza, deputies said.

Once Elza had been read his Miranda statement, he “confessed that he did shoot the victim,” and that he entered “the residence through a back window after the victim would not answer his knocks at the front door,” according to the complaint.

In that same interview, Elza “stated that after shooting the victim, he fled the scene and threw the revolver into the river before being apprehended,” deputies said.

Elza has been charged with malicious assault, use of a firearm while committing a felony and wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.