Fairmont man charged after allegedly taking automotive parts from employer and selling them for profit

Crime

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after allegedly taking automotive parts from his employer and selling them for profit.

Richard Rutherford

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, beginning on Feb. 18, 2020, a man began trading auto parts to 3 Rivers Metals.

The man, identified as Richard Rutherford, 28, of of Fairmont, was an employee of Pick-Up City at the time and began “removing parts from vehicles,” and sold the parts for “proceeds to his own use,” officers said.

The complaint states that Rutherford did so without permission from Pick-Up City, and the amount of trade-ins he made totaled $15,914.52.

Rutherford has been charged with embezzlement. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

