Fairmont man charged after attempting to run over victim with his car, deputies say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after attempting to run over another man with his car in Marion County, deputies said.

On Aug. 31, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 725 East Grafton Road in Fairmont for a well-being check of a man limping in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

Chad Moore

While travelling for the well-being check deputies were informed that the man had been hit by a vehicle and was now at a home near the location, deputies said, and when deputies arrived in the area they were “flagged down” by a man with a “severe foot injury.”

The man told officers that Chad Moore, 48, of Fairmont, had come to his residence and “was upset about him being there,” at which point the man left the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, deputies learned that Moore “got into his blue Toyota Tacoma and drove up the hillside trying to strike him with his vehicle,” and then Moore “ran his foot over while he tried to get out of the way,” deputies said.

Deputies later say tire tracks going up the hillside, as well as a set of tracks leading to Taylor County; deputies also spoke with another victim on scene whose statements matched the evidence on scene, according to a criminal complaint.

Moore has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.