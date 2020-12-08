Fairmont man charged after firefighters identify large amount of marijuana plants while responding to brush fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man has been charged after deputies said they found nearly 700 marijuana plants and more than 300 grams of packaged marijuana when they were called to the scene of a brush fire where firefighters identified a growing site.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on October 23, 2020, around 5:37 p.m., dispatch was advised of a brush fire on White Day Creek Road in Fairmont, and firefighters had located a large amount of marijuana plants.

When deputies arrived on scene they observed a small shack with an open basement and a two-stall shelter attached which had smoke rising from its chimney, according to the complaint. Deputies said that the residence was near where the firemen were working on the brush fire, approximately 30-40 yards from where the fire was.

Deputies said they located the marijuana plants about 100 yards up the hill from the residence and there was an “obvious clear-cut path easily accessible for a vehicle all the way to where the grow site is” right behind the residence.

Jason Foster

After knocking on the door of the residence and receiving no answer, deputies said they spoke with the neighbor who originally called 911. The neighbor told deputies that the property was owned by “someone with the last name of Harrs,” but they rented the property out to a Jason Foster, 39, of Fairmont; and another man. Deputies said that once fire crews moved their vehicles, there was still a blue Jeep Wrangler parked outside the residence. Deputies ran the vehicle’s plate, which came back to belonging to Foster.

The complaint stated that a few hours later, additional deputies arrived with a search warrant for the property and deputies began to enter the residence through the basement door. Shortly after clearing a few rooms of the residence and not finding anyone present, deputies noticed “what looked like a door along the living room wall with no door handle” and pryed the door open. Deputies said the room led into a drying room with a “large amount of dried marijuana plants hanging up and marijuana growing equipment.”

The complaint stated that while executing the search warrant, deputies found a total of 690 marijuana plants combined with the grow site behind the residence, a total of 378.9 grams of pre-packaged marijuana and numerous pieces of marijuana growing equipment and packaging material. Deputies said they also found a number of personal documents and mail with Foster’s and the other renter’s names on them.

According to the complaint, on October 26, deputies spoke with Robert Harr, the owner of the property who confirmed that he rented the property out the Foster and the other man, and that they had been staying there for at least 10 years.

Deputies said that on October 31, they returned to the residence on White Day Creek Road to try and speak with Foster and the other man. Foster was not present, but the other renter was, and he provided deputies with a recorded statement, according to the complaint. In his statement, the man told deputies he was aware of the brush fire that had taken place, but he was in Buckhannon where he works during the week when the fire occurred. The man also told deputies that Foster, whom lives at the residence with him, was present during the brush fire, and he believes Foster left the residence as a result of the fire.

The complaint stated that when deputies asked the man about the marijuana and marijuana equipment that was found at the property, he advised that he was aware of the marijuana and that it was “completely Foster’s hobby.” Lastly, the man also told deputies that had not seen Foster since the brush fire took place.

Foster has been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,024.