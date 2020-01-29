Fairmont man charged after forcing woman into sexual relationship through bribery, threats, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in charged after forcing a woman into a sexual relationship with him through bribery and other intimidation methods, police say.

According to a criminal complaint, George Stanton III, 61, of Fairmont, did “knowingly coerce” an adult female into “commercial sexual activity” that he initiated while the female victim was incarcerated.

Officers with the Fairmont Police Department then stated that Stanton received “sexual activity” from the victim through the use of “threats and other intimidation methods,” and a search warrant was then performed on Stanton’s residence.

While executing the search warrant, officers said they found hundreds of photographs including “nude images of women” one of which was the female victim, and, officers said, Stanton would use the photos as “bribery to coerce the victim to perform sexual acts.”

During the investigation, Stanton contacted the victim and threatened her by saying he would pursue legal actions against her unless she lied about the allegations, according to the criminal complaint.

Stanton is charged with sexual servitude. He is out on bond while awaiting his trial.