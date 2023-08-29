FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after police say they found him passed out from an overdose at a residence in Fairmont.

Corey Schoo

On Monday, Aug. 28, fire and EMS workers in Fairmont requested law enforcement assistance with an unresponsive male found inside a residence, according to a criminal complaint.

When Fairmont Police officers arrived, they said they found Corey Schoo, 33, of Fairmont, speaking with EMS. Officers said that “there was drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view on the bed” consisting of a green plastic spoon, two needles, a plastic bag with white residue and a small red capsule beside him. The complaint said that the white residue was tested and came back positive for methamphetamine.

The complaint said that a girl had located Schoo unconscious after arriving home from school and that a boy was also at the residence at the time.

The girl said that she had asked Schoo for a ride “and there was no answer,” before she found him “on the floor and unresponsive,” officers said.

Schoo has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.