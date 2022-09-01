FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers found a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop and residence search in Marion County.

Fred Toothman

On Aug. 24, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Rivesville, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, troopers made contact with Fred Toothman, 30, of Fairmont, and then began a search of the vehicle, troopers said.

During the search, troopers located “a large amount” of methamphetamine, “some” fentanyl, as well as marijuana; after speaking with one of the vehicle’s occupants, troopers learned that Toothman was involved in the delivery of illegal substances, according to the complaint.

The next day, troopers obtained a search warrant for a residence in Fairmont wherein they found “a large amount” of methamphetamine, scales, money, packaging material, paraphernalia, “a weapon,” as well as “additional evidence of a drug trafficking operation,” troopers said.

Toothman was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.