Fairmont man charged after officers find Fentanyl while responding to call of unresponsive male at Bridgeport Business

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said they found Fentanyl in his possession while responding to a call of an unresponsive male at a business in Bridgeport.

Chad Haught

On Mar. 20, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were advised of an unresponsive male at Home Depot in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When first-responders made contact with the man, identified as Chad Haught, 40, of Fairmont, he “refused care,” officers said.

Officers were advised by first-responders that “there was a straw in the center console but [Haught] moved it,” and when officers asked Haught about the straw, he grabbed it from underneath the radio and showed it to them, accordinf to the complaint.

After officers asked Haught if they could search his vehicle and search his person, he consented; during the search, officers found an pill bottle containing 21 orange pills as well as a small bag containing a substance which tested positive as Fentanyl, officers said.

Haught has been charged with possession of Fentanyl. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $13,500 bond.