Fairmont man charged after officers find he was ‘selling multiple different forms of drugs to many different people’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs while responding to a call that he was “purposely trying to overdose” in Fairmont.

Steven Colombo

On July 20, officers with the Fairmont Police Department came into contact with an individual “who was purposely trying to overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, officers placed Steven Colombo, 31, of Fairmont, into custody for two different Capias warrants and then performed a search, officers said.

During the search, officers found 9.3 grams of fentanyl and 11.5 Xanax pills, as well as $335 in U.S. currency, a set of digital scales and a cell phone, according to the complaint.

When officers were given the phone’s passcode by Colombo, they “discovered in his messages that he has been selling multiple different forms of drugs to many different people,” officers said.

Colombo has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012.

He was also arrested in February after officers said he stole a car and human remains and was found with drugs in his possession.