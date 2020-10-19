Fairmont man charged after officers respond to domestic complaint at his residence and find marijuana

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said they responded to a domestic complaint at his residence and found marijuana.

On Oct. 18, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were called to a residence on Bryant Street in reference to a domestic complaint where a man tackled a victim to the ground, according to a criminal complaint.

Carlentez McDaniel

When officers arrived at the residence, they knocked on the door and announced themselves as police officers, but when they did not receive a response from any of the home’s residents, that “observed a ground level window to be open and made entry into the residence,” officers said.

When officers entered the residence, they “could smell the odor of [m]arijuana” and while clearing the room of Carlentez McDaniel, 22, of Fairmont, officers observed “a clear plastic container containing a green leafy substance” of presumed marijuana, according to the complaint.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, officers said they located a plastic container in McDaniel’s bedroom with four plastic bags containing marijuana weighing 122.38 grams, as well as a Glock 17 9 mm pistol, $271 in cash, as well as two sets of digital scales.

McDaniel has been charged with strangulation and possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.