Fairmont man charged after police find drug paraphernalia in his home with children present

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged with child neglect after police said they found drug paraphernalia in plain view and in an easily reachable location to the children in his home.

On March 6, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were responding to a trespassing complaint which led them to a residence 4th St. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Maurice Butler

When police knocked on the door, they made contact with the owner of the residence, identified as Maurice Butler, 44, of Fairmont, and while speaking with Butler, officers observed a female with active warrants in the residence, officers said.

Upon being seen, the female fled, and officers entered the residence in order to find her, according to the complaint, and when clearing the residence, officers found 13 adults and two children in a small basement apartment.

Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence, and upon execution, they found multiple foil strips with burned residue of a controlled substance, a white powder which field-tested positive for cocaine, a greeny leafy substance of presumed marijuana and multiple hypodermic needles in plain sight and “in reach of the (two) children,” officers said.

Butler is charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.