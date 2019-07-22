Fairmont man charged after police find duffel bag filled with marijuana in an abandoned lot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is in custody after police found a duffel bag full of marijuana.

On March 27, police responded to a report of a suspicious package at an abandoned lot at the corner of Naomi Street and Robin Lane in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. When police arrived, they found a black Under Armor duffel bag containing 13 clear, vaccum-sealed bags of apparent marijuana, police said.

The police punctured the bag and the odor was consistent with marijuana. While processing the bags, police discovered that 10 bags were labelled “CP OG,” two bags were labelled “Blackjack,” and one bag was labelled “Sour Popcorn,” according to the complaint. Police said that those names are consistent with strains of marijuana and each bag weighed 4.35-4.37 ounces, with a total weight equaling 3.25 pounds.

Vargas

The complaint states that the bags were sent to the West Virginia State Police Laboratory for fingerprint identification. On May 6, the lab returned the results of its testing, a latent print on one of the bags returned as the right thumbprint of Demion Lee Vargas, 22, of Fairmont, police said.

Vargas is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.