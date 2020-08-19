Fairmont man charged after selling controlled substances to confidential source with Marion County Sheriff’s Department

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after selling controlled substances to a confidential source with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Throughout the months of June and July, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department “conducted an investigation” into controlled substances by an individual in Marion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Colby Sawitsky

Using a “confidential source,” deputies performed a series of “controlled buys” from Colby Sawitski, 19, of Fairmont, deputies said.

The buys were conducted using “money provided by the Marion County Sheriff Office” and during the purchases, there was “audio/video recorded” throughout the three separate controlled buy events, according to the complaint.

The substance purchased by the source were “represented” by Sawitski as heroin, deputies said.

Sawitski has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $200,048 bond.