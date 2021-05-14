Fairmont man charged after sharing explicit photos of minors on SnapChat account

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after sharing explicit photos of minors on a SnapChat account.

Zachary Shepard

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, between the dates of Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, an individual operated a SnapChat account with the username “exposingfairmnt.”

The account’s operator, Zachary Shepard, 19, of Fairmont, during that time “received, shared and posted to memories paragraphs and videos that included child erotica and child pornography,” officers said.

On one instance, Shepard received and shared photos of a juvenile female in sexually explicit circumstances, according to the complaint.

Shepard has been charged with distributing or exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.

