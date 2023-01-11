FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.

On Jan. 9, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were patrolling the area of U.S. Rt. 250 in Fairmont when they observed a black Kia Sorento with an expired inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Claude Jones

After officers performed a traffic stop of the vehicle, they “immediately noted the odor of marijuana.”

The driver, who admitted she was a suspect for DUI, was directed out of the vehicle and placed into custody, and the vehicle’s passenger, identified as Claude Jones, 38, of Fairmont, was also asked to exit the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When troopers asked if there was anything under his seat in the vehicle, Jones replied “not that he knows of.” But during a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 255 grams (more than half a pound) of marijuana, a set of digital scales and empty plastic bags in the glove box, according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.