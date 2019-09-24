Fairmont man charged for allegedly beating woman and threatening to kill her

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is charged with wanton endangerment after assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her, according to Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Monday, deputies responded to a home on Sugar Run for a complaint that a woman had been in a fight with a man at his home, according to a criminal complaint.

Dylan Heldreth

When deputies arrived, they noticed several bruises on the woman’s face, and her left eye was swollen shut to the point that she was unable to see out of it, deputies said. The woman had been receiving calls for multiple days from Dylan Heldreth, 29, of Fairmont, and went to his house to check on him, according to the complaint.

The woman arrived at Heldreth’s home, and he began striking her in the face, according to the sheriff’s department. Heldreth then strangled the woman until she lost consciousness, and when she woke up, Heldreth was on top of her, striking her repeatedly in the face, deputies said.

Heldreth pulled out a .22 revolver and put it in the woman’s mouth, telling her he was going to kill her, according to deputies. Heldreth then took the gun out of her mouth and struck her in the arm several times, according to the complaint.

Getting off of the woman, Heldreth then began to kick her in the ribs and said he was going to tie her to a tree, deputies said. Heldreth then grabbed a machete and cut the woman’s hair and said he was “going to cut her head off” and “cut her into 16 pieces and place her in a well,” according to the complaint.

Heldreth is charged with strangulation and wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,012.