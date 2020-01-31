Fairmont man charged for allegedly cashing checks from Korean War Memorial Fund for his own gain

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged after he allegedly cashed checks from the Korean War Memorial Fund and kept the money for himself.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, on Dec. 31, Brandon Wise, 33, of Fairmont, was driven to a bank on Virginia Avenue where he “presented forged checks to the bank for payment.”

The forged checks were drawn from the Korean War Memorial Fund, and Wise split the funds of $4,624 and $1,750 with the person who drove him to cash the checks, deputies said.

On Jan. 2, Wise did the same, this time cashing checks of $4,789 and $3,880; On Jan. 6, once again, Wise cashed checks of $4,900 and $4,750, according to the complaint.

Wish is charged with six counts of uttering, three counts of grand larceny and one county of conspiracy to commit a felony. He is currently out on bond while he awaits trial.