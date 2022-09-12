FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after deputies found drugs while responding to a call of a passed-out man in Fairmont.

James Monteon

On Sept. 9, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Fairmont for a wellbeing check on a man reported to be “passed out and slumped over the wheel” of a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with James Monteon, 27, of Fairmont, who was “sitting unresponsive in the driver’s seat,” deputies said.

Upon waking Monteon, he “was sweating profusely and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance” and “struggled to locate his identification,” according to the complaint.

Deputies “observed burnt foil with apparent residue from a controlled substance” beside Monteon prior to asking him to step out of the vehicle. Once out of the vehicle, Monteon stated that “he should not” … “have anything in the vehicle,” but later responded that “he had methamphetamine in the vehicle,” deputies said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 4 grams of marijuana, 0.5 grams of fentanyl, $269 in cash, a set of scales, packaging materials, as well as an unknown green powder and white powder, according to the complaint.

Monteon has been charged with possession intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $350,012 bond.

Monteon has multiple previous charges from September of 2016, February of 2018 and August of that same year.